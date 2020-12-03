Share:

ISLAMABAD - Members of the National Assembly belonging to the Young Parliamentarians’ Forum (YPF) were yesterday given a detailed briefing on Pakistan’s Federal Right to Information Law at a virtual capacity building session.

The virtual session organised by UNDP-PILDAT in collaboration with UNFPA and government of Canada were briefed by President PILDAT Ahmed Bilal Mehboob.

He told the MNAs that the Federal Right of Access to Information Law had been in place since October 2017. “The law is progressive in nature and is in keeping with the new wave of Right to Information laws across Pakistan, of which KP and Punjab RTI laws have been ranked as the best laws,” he said and shared how the law was an important tool ensuring citizens’ right to information.

Sharing information about the law, he informed the Federal Information Commission had to submit its bi-annual progress report to the Parliament and also update the same on its website.

He further asked the participants that they should raise a question in the Parliament about the timely submission of the reports by the Information Commission and should review the reports, which will help the commission to become proactive and also provide the young parliamentarians with an opportunity to interact and learn about the Federal RAI law.

Romina Khursheed Aalm, MNA, Member YPF, while speaking on the occasion, said that the Parliamentary Committees were the most effective for a for holding the institutions accountable so the Information Commission should also be answerable in the Parliamentary Committee. She also proposed to move a joint resolution from the platform of the YPF to this effect.

Uzma Riaz, MNA, General Secretary YPF, thanked PILDAT for arranging an informative briefing session and termed the session as extremely informative.