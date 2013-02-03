

QUETTA - Adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatullah Khamenei on Foreign Affairs and former foreign minister, Ali Akbar Valayati, has made it clear that neither Iran is interfering in Pakistan nor is it trying to make Gwadar Port an unsuccessful story.

“Enemies of both the countries want to destablise the ties of the two countries through negative propaganda,” Akbar Ali Valayati said, addressing a press conference here at Iranian Consulate on Saturday. He said activities of criminal elements on both the sides of the border would not affect the friendly relations of Pakistan and Iran.

“Pakistan should not succumb to the US pressure in face of its energy needs,” he said, adding visit to Quetta was the final phase of his visit to Pakistan during which he had met President Asif Ali Zardari, other government officials and politicians of different political parties. He said he would also convey his condolences to the families of the victims of the Alamdar Road incident.

Valayati said the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline was discussed with President Zardari and eventually, the project was approved. “Iran has almost finished the work on its side on the pipeline and now would provide assistance to lay the pipeline in the Pakistani area,” he said and added provision of security would be responsibility of the Pakistan government during the work of laying the pipeline. He said Pakistan stood in utter need of energy and Iran stood firm with its Islamic brotherly country in this difficult time. He said America had always interfered in Islamic countries illegally and did not want good relations among the Islamic countries. “This is the very reason why America is opposing the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline,” he remarked. He added the US had no link with the project which was of high significance for the people of Pakistan. He urged Pakistan to pursue the project by rejecting the American pressure.

Valayati said Iran wanted to use its nuclear programme for peaceful purposes and had always been against the use of nuclear technology for military purposes. Responding to a question regarding Iran’s interference in Pakistan and Balochistan province, he said enemies of the two countries were using negative propaganda for spoiling their mutual relations.

To a query regarding Pakistan’s decision of handing over Gwadar Port to China, he said Gwadar came under jurisdiction of Pakistan and it was the right of the people of Pakistan to utilise the port in accordance with the law of their land and Iran supported this act.