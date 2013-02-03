RAWALPINDI - Police recovered a teenage girl, allegedly kidnapped from the limits of Police Station (PS) Airport some six years ago, on Saturday from the area of Wah along with her two children and a man said to be her husband. Nadia Mushtaq went missing on November 26, 2006 while police registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of her father Qazi Mushtaq. Supreme Court of Pakistan also took suo moto notice of the case whereas a total of 10 officers faced departmental action over failure in recovering the girl.

According to police, Nadia Mushtaq’s kidnapping mystery at last got solved after many years as she was recovered from Lub, a locality falling in the jurisdiction of PS Wah Cannt.

SP Potohar Division Haroon Joya, while talking to reporters, said that she had been recovered along with a man and two children after she went missing in November 2006. The SP, however, told further details of the facts that led to the recovery of the woman whose kidnapping drew the attention of the Supreme Court and resulted in dismissal of many police officers.