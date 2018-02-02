Share:

CHISHTIAN-Chief of his own faction of PML, Ejazul Haq on Friday browbeating and maligning courts is not becoming to the elected representatives of people.

“The members of legislative assemblies should respect courts. Threatening and scandalizing the courts is unbecoming to elected representatives. They should talk within the ambit of law”, he emphasised while talking to media men here at the residence of Ch Khalil Ahmad.

He held that punishment awarded to Nehal Hashmi is appropriate and correct. “The elected representative who talks against the judiciary should be punished,” he stressed. He pointed out that all sort of tactics were utilised to undo Shahzeb murder case and legal complications were created to save the culprits but the SC took suo motu notice and turned the victory of affluent people into their defeat.

“Every rich person is trying to become Raymond Davis by dint of wealth,” he asserted.

Ejazul Haq declared that powers resting with people in uniform are trust of nation and they should not breach this trust.

He alleged that a big mafia from Karachi is backing Rao Anwar. “If Rao Anwar has to be arrested then raid be conducted on Bilawal House, he remarked. He underlined the next two months are very crucial. The “Senate polls will take place as per schedule,” he expressed his hope.