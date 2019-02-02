Share:

KASUR-Police have arrested 19 drug-peddlers during the ongoing crackdown launched on the directives of DPO Asif Shehzad across the district. Drugs and illegal arms have been recovered and FIRs registered against the arrested criminals.

According to police, on the directives of DPO Asif Shehzad, a massive crackdown on drug-peddlers, absconders and criminals have been launched in the district. During the action, the police have arrested five absconders involved in heinous crimes including murder, robbery, theft and drug peddling.

Similarly, the police nicked six drug peddlers and recovered 3.5kg cocaine and 35 bottles of liquor from their possession. The police arrested seven for carrying illegal weapons during the crackdown and registered FIRs against them.

Govt committed to

youth development

Punjab government is determined to impart different skills to youth so as to enable them to be employed in industry. This was stated by District Zakat Committee Chairman Ch Sadiq during a visit to Vocational Training Institute here the other day.

District Zakat Officer Ch Ashfaq, Ch Arsalan Sadiq, institute principal Adeel and teachers accompanied him.

Ch Sadiq visited various sections of the training institute and expressed satisfaction over positive feedback from the students. He said: “Government is investing for youth development. It is providing them loans to encourage entrepreneurship.” He added that the government was also committed to the development of the poor.