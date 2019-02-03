Share:

At least six people were killed and several others injured when a train derailed in India's eastern state of Bihar early on Sunday.

According to official sources, the Delhi-bound train derailed in the Vaishali district of Bihar state when the driver of the ill-fated train was trying to change the tracks.

The "12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Seemanchal Express" was reportedly running at full speed and the passengers were asleep when the accident occurred at around 4:00 a.m. local time.

The train was scheduled to reach Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station at around 9:00 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Meanwhile, relief and rescue operations are underway at the site of the accident.

"We are focusing on rescue and relief operations right now. Railway Accident Medical Van along with team of doctors are at site. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force have reached the spot," said Smita Vats Sharma, spokesperson of Indian Railways.

All trains running on this particular route have been diverted.