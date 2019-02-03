Share:

Islamabad police have arrested 904 outlaws in January besides recovering looted items worth more than 67.8 million from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that Islamabad Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar provided guidelines to Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed for effective output in curbing crime.

The SSP (Operations) directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest. Following his directions, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success.

Owing these efforts, 42 dacoity were traced and 69 people were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs. 7.6 million from them. Police also nabbed 74 culprits involved in 52 cases of street crime and theft and recovered looted items worth Rs. 16.4 million from them.

As many as 57 people were held for their involvement in car lifting, tempering of vehicles, motor cycle theft. Police recovered 30 cars as well as19 motorcycles found stolen from various areas of the city while gold ornaments and mobile phones were also recovered from them.

During the same period, police also arrested 195 proclaimed offenders while 211 people were held for their involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities. A total of 88.136 kilogram hashish, 8.024 kilogram heroin, 1.310 kilogram opium, 691 gram ice, 10 gram cocaine and 1201 bottle wine were recovered from them.

Islamabad police launched special crackdown against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and nabbed six people after registering four cases against them. A total of 5.150 kilogram hashish and 325 gram heroin were also recovered from them.

In all, 93 people were held for having illegal weapons and three Kalashnikovs, 77 pistols and 801 rounds were recovered from them. Two blind murders cases were traced during the last months besides arrest of two people involved in these cases.

Police arrested 34 gamblers and recovered stake money and other items from them. A special campaign was launched against professional alm seekers and police held 943 beggars during last month.

Thirty habitual culprits were nabbed during the same period while 20 people were held red-handed when they were planning for dacoity. Police also nabbed three foreigners under foreigners act residing illegally in the country.

Seven culprits were nabbed for involvement in aerial firing while ten people were nabbed for involvement in Sheesha smoking. One culprits was apprehended having fake currency of with denomination of Rs. 58,000.

Cases have been registered against these accused at various police stations and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that Islamabad police is committed to eradicate crime from the city. He appealed to citizens to inform social media cell of Islamabad police in case of any such activity s around them.

He said that activities of criminal's elements would not be tolerated and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.