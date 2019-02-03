Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars coach Aqib Javed on Saturday confirmed South Africa’s AB de Villiers will arrive in Dubai on February 9 to participate in the PSL. The former Proteas skipper who is part of the Lahore based franchise will be making his PSL debut this year. He will become arguably the most high-profile overseas cricketer to play in Pakistan for a decade should he feature in two fixtures in the PSL in Lahore on March 9 and 10. “The players are eagerly waiting for de Villiers so they can learn from him,” Javed said. De Villiers will also be in action on the opening day of the tournament on February 14 in Dubai, when the Qalandars meet Islamabad United. Qalandars captain M Hafeez, who is currently on Pakistan’s tour of South Africa, will join the squad in Dubai on February 8.–Agencies