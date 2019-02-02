Share:

LAHORE-It's been a week since the Namaloom Afraad actor Mohsin Abbas Haider opened a heart- wrenching post about depression.“Depression is going to kill me soon. Thanks to everyone who caused it,” he had posted.

Since then, many celebrities have supported him and talked about mental health in general. The latest actor to talk is Shahid Shaan.

The Arth actor took to Facebook on Friday and wrote: “Walking the thin line.” Drawing a narrative from his career, Shaan said, “For an actor or artist, depression is a tool to achieve a state or an emotion to capture the essence of an expression. For example, Van Gogh’s pain can be seen on canvas.”

He continued, “An actor who is living in a different character, or for his eyes to look sad, has to feed depression to his mind so that he/she can achieve the right expression. Unfortunately, they tend to cross the line and get addicted to the depression and the pain. To stay with another character in your body is like fighting addiction.”

Shaan added that there is a way out of this black hole. “It’s sad to see today that we pick up careers without looking at the pros and cons and the effect it will cause. Without a plan or without protection, we jump into the most sophisticated part of the human body: the mind,” explained the Khuda Kay Liye star. “We see the bright side of the entertainment world, not the dark side.”