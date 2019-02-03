Share:

LAHORE: - Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has issued directives to allocate more government land in different cities of Punjab for graveyards.

He was presiding a meeting of Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority.

He said that facility of graveyard to common people was an important issue for the general public in big cities and even in some small towns also.

Aleem said new local government system of Punjab would be comprehensive setup.

The meeting was informed that in Kahna Graveyard of Lahore, around 500 dead bodies were brought and out of them 160 were unknown and this facility would continue in other parts also.

Aleem also took notice of complaints of encroachments regarding Darbar Bibi Pakdaman and other shrines of Lahore and gave instructions to get these places cleared.

The minister also took notice about different difficulties around Data Darbar and directed that security and parking stand be regularised and dumping sites be removed to construct state of the art park in front of Data Darbar.

He also gave instruction to improve the standard around Darbar Mian Mir and Shah Jamal and said that Auqaf Department should prepare its own strategy and take steps in this regard.