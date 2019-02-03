Share:

KARACHI - President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has said that businesses in Pakistan should do philanthropy.

In line with one of the fundamental principles of Islam, it should be made binding upon rich people to do charitable spending for wellbeing of the have-nots in the society to extricate them from the exploitative cycle of poverty, the president stated while speaking as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the 11th International CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Summit and Awards-2019 organized by the NFEH here on Saturday. “Our religion makes it binding upon the rich people to do the CSR work as the concept of Islam could not be completed without ensuring social service and social justice for the destitute people,” said the president in his address at the ceremony.

Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that three tourism corridors are currently being built in Azad Kashmir area in order to properly promote economy of the AJK that would also be beneficial for socio-economic needs of its people facing poverty. “These three corridors will not only properly develop tourism industry of Azad Kashmir but will also be helpful in attracting foreign tourists to the area,” said Masood Khan. He on the occasion conferred awards to over 55 companies for their commendable performance in the arena of CSR during last one year.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal and German Ambassador Martin Kobler also spoke on the occasion.

NFEH President Naeem Qureshi said that CSR Summit and Awards were being regularly done on an annual basis to encourage and appreciate excellent social work by the Pakistani corporate sector while setting an example to be followed by the other concerned sections of the society.

He urged the President of Pakistan to institute a civil award in the country to be conferred on a regular basis upon the NGOs or corporate sector involved in exemplary social work in Pakistan.

Some 57 leading national and international companies received awards for their commendable performance in 30 different categories of Corporate Social Responsibility during the past one year.