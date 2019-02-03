Share:

ISLAMABAD - A speeding ambulance on Saturday crushed a police constable in the limits of Karachi Company police station, according to the hospital sources.

According to the details, Sajid Hussain who was riding a motorcycle (SA-7656), was hit by the government-owned ambulance near Khyber Chowk here. The cop was immediately shifted to PIMS hospital where he breathed his last. The deceased belonged to district Haripur. He was performing duty with the Chief Commissioner security squad, according to the police. SHO Habibur Rehman told this scribe that driver of the police ambulance, Shakeel has been arrested and FIR has been lodged against him under relevant sections of the law.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police have resolved to resolve traders’ issues. It was stated by Superintendent of Police (Saddar Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal in an Open Kutchery held at Shalimar police station. The Open Kutchery was organised following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, according to the officials. The SP listened to the problems of the local people as well as traders and issued directions to immediately resolve them so that public can trust police and culture of friendly policing can be ensured as per prime objective of Islamabad police.

The notables of the area, Margallah Circle ASP Ayesha Gul, DSP Arsahd and Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations in Saddar Zone attended this kutchery. The SP said that strict actions is being taken against those involved in drug peddling activities and illegal occupation on properties of others.

He said that parking issues would be resolved in the markets of the area after negotiation with showroom owners and special deployment of traffic policemen would be ensured for smooth flow of traffic. He said that traders’ issues would be resolved after negotiations with their representatives while conciliatory committees would be upgraded after effective community policing. The cases of petty nature would be resolved by such committees while other bodies on such pattern to be set up for effective action against those involved in drug pushing activities in the area.

He assured to initiate inquiry in case of any compliant against policemen about involvement in criminal activities or sluggish policing.