Share:

CANBERRA - Kurtis Patterson’s century followed by a couple of late wickets for the Australian bowlers made it another dominant day for the home side in the Canberra Test, as Sri Lanka ended at 123/3, trailing by 411. However, the day was marred by the injury to Dimuth Karunaratne. The Sri Lankan opener looked good during an 85-ball 46 and had put on a 82-run stand with Lahiru Thirimanne for the first wicket.

But his time in the middle came to an unfortunate end when copped a Pat Cummins bouncer on his shoulder and the back of his neck. Karunaratne received lengthy treatment on the field, and was in a neck brace as he was stretchered off the field and moved to the hospital.

Australia then had Thirimanne (41 off 105) – caught at slip off Nathan Lyon – and Kusal Mendis (6), snared by Cummins, dismissed in quick succession. Dinesh Chandimal, the captain, walked in and looked to attack the bowlers, sweeping Lyon whenever he could.

He had scored a 28-ball 15 when Mitchell Starc, shortly after being brought back into the attack, provided the breakthrough. He sent in a short delivery and Chandimal, seemingly caught in two minds, left his bat hanging in the air as he looked to leave one alone. It meant he inadvertently glanced it to Tim Paine behind the stumps.

All of which meant Sri Lanka ended the day worse off than they could have been. The hosts resumed the day at 384/4, and lost Joe Burns early – he was able to add just eight runs to his overnight 172 before chopping Kasun Rajitha onto his stumps. It was a good start for Sri Lanka after the toils of the previous day, but unfortunately for them, that was as good as it got.

Patterson, resuming the day on 25, took charge, and with Tim Paine for company, went about frustrating the visitors. Patterson’s start was a bit nervy – he was fortunate to be dropped on nought – but as soon as the ball stopped swinging, he looked a lot more comfortable. Patterson was exceptional through the covers, used the pull to good effect, and gained the rewards for solid batting when he brought up his half-century off 100 balls. As the bowlers tired, the runs came more frequently, and his maiden century was brought up in just 73 further deliveries.

Paine was solid at the other end. He saw off the new ball and quickly scored an unbeaten 45, aiding Patterson in a 130-run stand. His own half-century seemed of no concern to him as he declared the innings, an hour into the second session, with just five runs required to bring up the mark.

Karunaratne and Thirimanne then did well to see off the new ball and frustrated the Australians, the former even flicking Starc repeatedly for runs. Their stand of 30.4 was ended in unfortunate circumstances by Karunaratne’s injury, and for Sri Lanka, that made all the difference.

Scorecard

AUSTRALIA 1ST INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 384-4):

M Harris c C Karunaratne b Fernando 11

J Burns b Rajitha 180

M Labuschagne c Dickwella b C Karunaratne 6

T Head lbw b Fernando 161

K Patterson not out 114

T Paine not out 45

EXTRAS: (lb3, nb10, w4) 17

TOTAL: (5 wkts decl; 132 overs) 534

FOW: 1-11, 2-15, 2-28, 4-336, 5-404

BOWLING: Rajitha 28-5-103-1, Fernando 30-3-126-3, C. Karunaratne 22-0-130-1, Perera 32-4-112-0, De Silva 20-2-60-0

SRI LANKA 1ST INNINGS:

D Karunaratne retired hurt 46

L Thirimanne c Khawaja b Lyon 41

D Chandimal c Paine b Starc 15

K Mendis b Cummins 6

K Perera not out 11

D de Silva not out 1

EXTRAS: (lb2, b1) 3

TOTAL: (3 wkts; 43 overs) 123

FOW: 1-90, 2-101, 3-120

BOWLING: Starc 8-2-32-1, Richardson 9-4-23-0, Cummins 10-2-25-1, Lyon 16-5-40-1

TOSS: Australia

UMPIRES: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV UMPIRE: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

MATCH REFEREE: Javagal Srinath (IND)