ST PETERSBURG - Kiki Bertens reached her first final since September with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Aryna Sabalenka at the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy Saturday. She would face Donna Vekic in the final. The eighth-ranked Bertens broke Sabalenka’s serve four times and fired in nine aces as she moved to a career 3-0 record over 10th-ranked Sabalenka. Eighth-seeded Donna Vekic played Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva, seeking her first WTA title in eight years, in Saturday’s other semifinal. Vekic overcame Russian Zvonareva with a 6-2, 5-2 victory to set up final date with Bertens. Bertens entered the top 10 in October after winning the Cincinnati, Charleston and Seoul tournaments last season. Her current ranking of eighth is the best for a Dutch woman since Betty Stove, who reached No 5 in 1977.–Agencies