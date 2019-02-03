Share:

LAHORE - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Chairman Prof Ch Muhammad Ismail has asked sectional heads to better service delivery. “Achievement of departmental targets with regard to matriculation and intermediate examinations should be ensured according to respective timeframe so that the educational journey of the students could be smoothly continued,” he said while presiding over a monthly meeting of sectional heads at his office the other day, According to a press release, Prof Ismail said that holding of examinations in a transparent manner is an important responsibility of board. Every staff member should work hard to fulfill this responsibility. He directed the information technology section that the complaints and proposals submitted through official website should be dealt on a priority basis and queries should be responded at the earliest to accommodate the students and schools attached with the board.

Students, teachers and their parents coming to the Lahore board should be properly treated and visitors’ sitting area should be immaculately neat and clean along with the facility of clean drinking water, he added.

Secretary Lahore Board Dr Rehana Ilyas, controller Prof. Nasir Jamil and heads of different sections attended the meeting.