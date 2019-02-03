Share:

LAHORE - A 12-member delegation of the China Engineering Corporation and Henan DR Construction Group called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday.

The China Engineering Corporation and Henan DR Construction Group have expressed interest in the sectors of agriculture and housing. The officials of the delegation said they were interested in investing to use to make the barren land useful for agriculture purpose through modern technology and will also transfer the technology to Punjab for the construction of low cost houses. They said they wanted to start the project of the housing industrial park and the Chinese group will do investment for this purpose. Buzdar said Pakistan and China are bounded with everlasting relationship of friendship and got new dimension during the PTI government. He said foreign investors were given immense opportunities in Punjab, welcoming the visitors interest of investment in the housing and agriculture sectors.

The Chinese investors, he said, will be given every possible facility and here was huge potential in the sectors of agriculture and housing. He said the construction of low cost houses was the election manifesto of the PTI and the New Pakistan Housing Scheme was the revolutionary program to provide houses to the common man. He said new facilities and favours were given to the foreign investors in New Pakistan. He said Punjab government wanted to get benefits of the Chinese technology in the sectors. The officials briefed the CM on progress on the 1263MW power project in Jhang. The delegation included chairman China Engineering Corporation Mr Zhang Chun and vice president Mr Fang Yanshui, and chairman Henan D.R. Construction Group Huang Dao Yuan, deputy chairman Mr Cheng Cunpan and other officials. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari, Agriculture Minister Nouman Langrial, Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed were also present on occasion.