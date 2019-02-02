Share:

NOORPUR THAL-On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Kushab Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Arshed Manzoor Buzdar and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ejaz Bhutta listened to the problems of the citizens at Civil Rest House Noorpur Thal.

They individually met with the visiting people and directed the officials concerned for immediate action. Speaking on the occasion, the DC and the ADC said that solving problems of the citizens was priority of the PTI government.

Noorpur Thal AC Ch Jafir Gujar, Khushab AC Umar Farooq, Khushab CEO Health Dr Qazi Amanullah and DSP Noorpur Thal Javed were also present on the occasion.

MAN SUSTAINS BURNS

An unidentified person was severely burnt by hot oil as he fainted and fell into the hot frying oil pan while buying breakfast at a local hotel here in Kamalia the other day.

He was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in an ambulance immediately from where he was referred to Toba Tek Singh District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) due to his critical condition. The injured person has not yet been identified and no one has contacted the police to submit a missing person report.

ACTION SOUGHT

AGAINST KITE MAKERS

Leading vegetable market association trader Shehbaz Suleiman demanded strict action against all kite makers and sellers with a complete ban on kite flying. He was addressing a press meet at Kamalia Press Club the other day. He stated that kite flying has become a bloody game, which causes thousands of accidents every year and special events. He stated that numerous children are affected by these accidents and are disabled for life and even lose their lives.

Law enforcement agencies should take a timely action issue notices notice right now to those involved in kite making business, he said.