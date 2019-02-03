Share:

ISLAMABAD - The allotment committee is going to meet on Wednesday (February 6) to discuss the allotment and price of plots to be charged from the employees of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

According to the CDA officials, the committee will discuss the issues as vacation of stay order on creation/re-planning of plots for CDA employees and the price of plots to be charged from them. The meeting will also discuss rectification of statement of CDA regarding allotment of plots on the list of up-graded scale instead of upgrade scale at the time of cut-off-date 12 April 2011 as already decided by the CDA Board and also accepted by the Authority in the court cases.

According to the agenda of the meeting, it will also review the list of widows who have not secured the benefit of residential plots under the Prime Minister Assistance Package yet and also the list of employees retired after 2011 onward. The committee will also consider the list of allotment of residential plots to the nurses. The officials said that list of the employees who have been booked in some criminal case would also be put before the meeting for an appropriate decision viz-a-viz allotment of plot. CDA DG Administration Nadeem Akabr Malik will chair the meeting, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, the district administration, police and CDA, in a joint operation cleared encroachments in the area of Tarnol. The operation was supervised by officers of ICT administration and CDA. Heavy machinery was used to demolish the illegal constructions.

According to the officials, around 100 kanals of the state land was retrieved from the encroachers and illegal occupants. The officials at the CDA said that the operation was part of the ongoing drive against encroachments in the city.

The operation was conducted on the directions of CDA management. In this operation, Enforcement Directorate was assisted by Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) and Islamabad Police while heavy machinery of MPO Directorate of the Authority was utilized to demolish illegal constructions.

During the operation, encroachments established on 100 kanals of sate land were completely demolished while 110 rooms and shops being used for residential and commercial purposes were also demolished.

It is pertinent to mention here that CDA management along with ICT had carried out a joint survey for demarcation. In the light of which the anti-encroachment operation was carried out and state land was got vacated from illegal occupants.

Furthermore, CDA Chairman has expressed dissatisfaction over delay and slow pace of work on Atta Turk Avenue Project and directed for speedy completion of the project. Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed visited the Atta Turk Avenue here on Saturday to inspect the progress of the work on the project.

On this occasion, Member Engineering CDA and officers of other relevant formations were also present. Chairman CDA was informed that due to certain issues related to electricity lines and water supply lines, pace of work on the project is slow. Chairman CDA directed the concerned officers to coordinate with IESCO for immediate shifting of electricity lines while Water Supply Wing was also directed for shifting water supply lines so that the project could be completed at the earliest. He said that completion of Atta Turk Avenue will help ease traffic flow in the area, therefore, no further delay in the project would be tolerated.