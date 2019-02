Share:

SARGODHA-Former federal finance minister Ehsanul Haq Piracha was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard here in Bhera on Saturday. Earlier, funeral for the departed soul was offered, which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life including Prime Minister Imran Khan's spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan, Adviser to Prime Minister on Environment Ameen Aslam, Federal Minister for Power Umer Ayub, religious scholar Pir Farooq Bahawal Haq, former Punjab chief minister Mian Afzal Hayat, former federal minister Mian Sultan Nazir, Punjab Minister for Labor and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan and other political and social leaders. Late Ehsanul Haq Piracha,85, was father of former MNA Haroon Ehsan Piracha and elder brother of former district Nazim Sargodha Anamul Haq Piracha.