Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former director protocol and public relations Terbela Dam Project Syed Zulfiqar Ali Jaffery passed away Saturday morning after a brief illness and he was laid to rest at H-11 graveyard the same evening.

A large number of family friends, media persons and relatives attended the funeral payers of Syed Zulfiqar Ali Jaffery, father of senior reporter Nawa-i-Waqt Islamabad Itrat Hussain Jaffery. Late Jaffery left behind four sons, three daughters and widow to mourn his death.

Late Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Jaffery had spent most of his service career in Tarbela Dam Project and after his retirement settled down in Esa Ghazi in the suburbs of Tarbela.

Late Jaffery was religious scholar, writer, poet and staunch supporter of Pan-Islamism and in his sermons and addresses he used to promote the cause of unity among the Muslim Ummah.

His published books included biography of Hazrat Ammad bin Yasir, Na’at collection Ababeel key Ansu and his poetry collection Hawa key Ansu. One of his book containing his memoir in the process of publishing.

The Qul of late Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Jaffery will be offered today(Sunday) 10.00am at Jaffery House, Barma Chowk at Lehterar Road Islamabad. The collective Dua’a would be offered at 1.00pm.

Meanwhile former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoled the death of the father of senior journalist and reporter for Nawa-i-waqt newspaper Itrat Jafri, and expressed deep sorrow and grief.

President PPPP and Chairman PPP prayed to Almighty Allah for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.