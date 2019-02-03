Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency has decided to conduct forensic audit of around 48 vehicles under use of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation, a charity wing of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, in connection with terror financing and money laundering case being probed against the party leadership.

Counter-Terrorism Wing of the FIA through a letter written to Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has sought verified documents of these vehicles to conduct the audit. The FIA has also sought ownership details of these vehicles from the department with the direction that transfer of their ownership should be banned. An official of the FIA said that the agency wanted to get details of the people who had been using the KKF vehicles.

Last month, the CTW had seized 29 properties worth Rs3.5 billion owned by the KKF as part of its investigations in the money laundering case. These properties are located in various parts of Karachi, said a letter of the FIA written to the Director Land Management, Karachi Development Authority (KDA). The ambulance centre and mortuary of KKF located in the Landi area of Karachi were among the seized properties.

The letter said that order of seizure has been issued under section 5 (5) of FIA ACT, 1974 in case number 5 registered in 2017 under various sections of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, Pakistan Penal Code and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010.

“During the course of investigation, it transpired that following properties are owned and in possession of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation Karachi which are likely to be misappropriated (changing title/sale) by the nominated accused persons in the subject case,” the letter said.

In 2017, FIA Karachi had registered a case against London-based MQM founder Altaf Hussain and other senior members of the party on charges of terror financing and money laundering and later, the case was transferred to the CTW in Islamabad on the directions of the Interior Ministry.

According to FIA sources, all 29 properties had been bought with funds collected through extortion and the funds generated through assets were being used for two purposes. First, the funds used to be sent to London through 6 facilitators including some major leaders of MQM. Secondly, the money was being used to make payments to the families of deceased MQM workers and the missing persons of the party. Some transactions had been made through fake names, the FIA sources said.

In November last year, the CTW had summoned at least 24 former and sitting lawmakers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), a breakaway faction of the MQM, in the terror-financing and money-laundering case. The notices had been issued to some of the top stalwarts of the party for giving donations to the KKF during the year 2013 to 2015. The notices said that the donations were later used in different illegal activities. Some notices also addressed those politicians who were affiliated with the MQM in the past and now represented Pak Sar Zameen Party (PSP).

FIA had registered the case against Hussain and others on the complaint of businessman Sarfraz Anwar Merchant. The complaint said that the donations received by KKF, a non-government organisation, were transferred to the accounts of different MQM members and business organisations and were later used to ‘carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan; to purchase weapons of destruction and for money laundering to United Kingdom for Hussain’.

The agency had last year also prepared a list of 726 persons who allegedly gave donations, ranging between a few thousands and millions of rupees, to the KKF.