Share:

LAHORE-The Sahil Foundation is working for the protection of children against abuse and creating awareness. Since 1996, the organization has worked on child protection and child sexual abuse, as well as providing free legal assistance, free counseling and a Community child protection mechanism.

In order to create awareness of their incredible work, Sahil has a tradition of holding a "Sahil Winter Bazaar" every year.

This time it is scheduled for 3 February 2019 and Frieha Altaf, C.E.O of Catwalk Event Management and Productions, who is Sahil's Goodwill Ambassador, will help raise money for this cause.

Frieha will be joining the team at their festival in Islamabad and will help raise funds through the sale.

The diva that has raised the bar in fashion industry has joined the forces with ace-designers to make this fundraiser a huge success. She will be managing the Fashion sale that includes clothing and accessories from some of the best designers and brands of the industry. All the funds will be proceeding to the cause and for the protection children against abuse.

Among the many other names that have joined forces with Frieha to fundraise for the right cause are HSY, Sana Safinaz, Nida Azwer, Misha Lakhani, Sana Maskatiya, Huma Adnan, Amir Adnan, and Haya Lutfullah. All of the mentioned brands and more have donated to the cause and to lend their support to Sahil that has actively been working against child abuse.