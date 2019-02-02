Share:

FAISALABAD-Special Assistant to CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq has said that the government would not leave sugarcane growers alone and would recover their each and every penny from sugar millers.

He was presiding over a District Monitoring Committee meeting at DC Office Committee room held to review the matters of sugarcane crushing season and status of payments from sugar mills.

The Special Assistant informed that special monitoring is being carried out by the Punjab government and the entire administrative machinery has been mobilized to protect interest of the growers.

He enquired from the ACs about the current payment status to the growers by of the sugar millers at their respective areas and directed that the 100 percent payment should be made to the growers of the sugarcane supplied up to December 31.

He asked the sugar mills management to pay remaining dues of sugarcane to the farmers within stipulated period in respectable manner. He directed the DO Industries for regular checking of the weigh bridges and strict action should be taken in case of less weighing and illegal deductions.

He stressed upon proper traffic management to avoid road accidents due to sugarcane-loaded trolleys. The Special Assistant also urged upon increasing the police patrolling for the safety and security of sugarcane growers.

ADCR Tariq Niazi briefed about the measures taken by the district administration for the supervision of crushing season and informed about the action taken against the middlemen and illegal weigh bridges.

Among others the meeting were also attended by SSP Investigation Nadeem Abbas, DO Industries Khalikd Mehmud, ACs Syed Tanvir Murtaza, Aurangzeb, Nadeem Abbas, Khurram Shehzad Bhatt, DSP Traffic, representatives of farmers and sugar mills.