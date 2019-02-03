Share:

rawalpindi - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haq has said that provision of international standards and modern sports facilities to the youth are needed to involve them in healthy activities.

He said this while inaugurating sports week at Rawal Road Park here on Saturday.

The adviser said that government was allocating sufficient amount

for the renovation of sports complexes at far fur long areas, adding that various projects for the promotion of sports were being developed.

He said that the government had chalked out comprehensive policy to harness the talent youth in various sports, adding the practical steps were being taken to overcome difficulties being faced by the sportsmen at district and Tehsil levels.

He advised the youth to also concentrate on their education and

equip them with modern-day technology to prepare themselves for future challenges.

Naeem said the biggest problem of Pakistan was unemployment, adding that government was working to fulfill its pledges of creating 10 million jobs.

Government has taken initiative for construction 5 million houses in various parts of the country after which, they will be given to the homeless people on easy instalments, he informed.

He asserted that construction of five million houses would be a hallmark of PTI government as we were resolute to give our new generation a safe and healthy environment.

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority ( PHA), Asif Mehmood, Member National Assembly, Sadaqat Abbasi, Member of the Provincial

Assembly, Wasiq Qayyum, MPA umer Butt and others were also present on the occasion.

12 outlaws rounded up

The police in crackdown against anti-social element have arrested 12 lawbreakers besides recovering 8,180 grams charras and 30 liters liquor.

According to a police spokesperson, Banni police held Tauseef for

having 1,560 grams charras, Gujar Police recovered 2150 grams charras from Ibrar, 1,570 grams from Khalid Waseem, 300 grams from Amir and 250 grams charras

from Amir.

Kahuta Police rounded up Samar Abbasi for having 1100 grams

charras. Naseerabad police recovered 1250 grams charras from Haroon.

Ganj Mandi Police held Moon Mashi for having 10 liter Liqour. Cantt Police netted Shahid with 5 liter liquor and Nadeem with 5 liter liquor. Gujar Khan police also held Adnan for having 10 liter liquor.

All of accused have been sent behind the bars under relevant act,the spokesperson added.