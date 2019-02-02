Share:

FAISALABAD-Three day Grey Hound Derby race has started here at Tent Pegging Stadium of Agriculture University on Saturday.

As many as 108 imported and country breed grey hounds are taking part in the competitions from all over the country. Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch inaugurated the event.

UAF VC Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa, Director Forms UAF Shahid Afzaal Gill, Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir and a large number of lovers of dog race were present on the occasion. The divisional commissioner appreciated the arrangements made for Grey Hound Derby Race and said that such events remain a source of entertainment and the healthy competitions which attract a large number of lovers of traditional games.

He said that these events depict the colours of rural culture which also provides information about the breed and qualities of dogs.

He said that flood light Gray hounds derby race event would also be arranged soon. The UAF VC said that grey hound derby events are very popular and UAF continuously arranging traditional and culture sports for promoting healthy activities besides providing entertainment to its lovers.

He welcomed the participants in grey hound derby race from all over the country. Director Forms UAF informed that one lac and trophy would be awarded to the winner of each category while motorcycle & trophy, 10 thousand and trophy would be given to the second and third position holders respectively. Nine races were hold among hounds on first day of gray derby race.