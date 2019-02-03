Share:

LAHORE - Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbhaz Sharif has said that the Opposition will give unconditional support to the government for creating South Punjab and Bahawalpur provinces in the Punjab.

The South Punjab members of the Assembly wanted an agreement with the PTI government in black and now the PTI is not showing seriousness about making more provinces in Punjab,” Hamza Shehbaz Sharif told a media conference here Saturday.

He said the PML-N in the Opposition will do constructive politics. “We do not want to overthrow the government but we will keep the masses abreast on what lies the PTI government is telling to them,” he said adding, what the government is doing is itself exposing its lies.

He said he will also go to Bawahalpur to tell the South Punjab people how the promise of their provinces is being ignored by the PTI government.

He said it is credit of the PML-N that it brought resolution for creating of South Punjab province.

He said it is after five months in power that the PTI has realised about the dwindling economy when the international economic watchdog, Moodis has forecast very tough for Pakistan economy in the time to come.

He said economy in fact is on ventilator, which is evident from the historic hike in the dollar price against rupees and discouraging level of investment in the country.

“Today loadshedding is returning which the PML-N government had ended spending billions of dollars on the energy projects,” he added. He deplored increase in the haj package and the increase has deprived the poor from performing this religious obligation.

The leader of the opposition also vowed to get justice for the victims of Sahiwal tragedy and deplored the Chief Minister decision of not setting up judicial commission to probe the incident.

He said he will follow the event to its logical end. He also called for treatment of Nawaz Sharif by his old physicians. He also questioned what corruption has been found out against Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif so far. On other Aleema Khan has been given NRO over her assets, he added.

Hamza Shehbaz expressed concern over the health state of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his father and former CM Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the government will be responsible if any harm came to former prime minister and wanted that the masses should be informed about the health condition of Shehbaz Sharif.

He also criticized the Punjab government for cutting down the development funds which he said, was laid out at Rs650billion during the PML-N government. He said Shehbaz Sharif as leader of the opposition on the first day had offered unconditional cooperation to the government in revamping economy but the PTI government responded with abuses and threats. He said it was the PML-N government which left 90 per cent complete Multan-Sukkar Motorway while the PTI government left out project of Peshahwar has arisen to Rs 100billion in cost. He said the government had totally failed to deliver.