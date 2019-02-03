Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Sunday left for London month and a half after being stopped from leaving the country due to an ongoing investigation in corruption cases.

Hamza Shahbaz had approached the Lahore High Court (IHC) which ordered the authorities to remove his name from the Exit Control List.

According to a private news channel, Hamza Shehbaz boarded a foreign airline aircraft from Lahore and is expected to return on February.