LONDON - Chelsea moved back into the top four as new signing Gonzalo Higuain’s first goals in English football helped them bounce back from their midweek drubbing to Bournemouth with a 5-0 win over Huddersfield.

The Argentina international smashed N’Golo Kante’s 16th-minute through-ball past goalkeeper Jonas Lossl before adding the fourth with 21 minutes to go. In between Eden Hazard converted a penalty, awarded for Elias Kachunga’s nudge on Cesar Azpilicueta even though contact appeared to begin outside the box, with the Belgium international then skipping around Lossl to add his 15th of the season in the 66th minute.

Defender David Luiz headed in the fifth four minutes from time as bottom side Huddersfield, 13 points from safety, slipped to an 11th defeat in 12 league matches. Son Heung-min again came to Tottenham’s rescue as he struck a late winner to send his side second in the Premier League after a 1-0 success over Newcastle. The South Korean marked his first game back from international duty with the equalising goal in the midweek win over Watford and came up with the goods again as he scored in the 83rd minute to break the Magpies’ resistance at Wembley.

He had goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to thank, though, as the Slovakian allowed Son’s shot under his body when it should have been a routine save. Spurs were not complaining as it brought reward for their endeavour when it looked like they were going to be frustrated and maintained their strong position in the title race. They are now above Manchester City in second, four points behind leaders Liverpool, with both teams not in action until Sunday and Monday respectively.

Inconsistency continues to dog Everton, with three wins and seven defeats in their last 12 league matches, after a 3-1 defeat which saw Wolves strengthen their grip on seventh place. It was a first half to forget for Leighton Baines who conceded the seventh-minute penalty for a foul on Matt Doherty which Ruben Neves converted.

The left-back, who sustained a rib injury in the midweek win at Huddersfield, was then forced off, resulting in right-sided defender Jonjoe Kenny having to stand in. On-loan Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes levelled things up with his maiden goal for the club, a long-range drive in the 27th minute, and his first league strike anywhere since April 2017. However, a minute before the break Joao Moutinho’s free-kick was headed in by the unmarked Raul Jimenez as Marco Silva’s side conceded their 16th set-piece goal of the season and Leander Dendoncker’s 66th-minute volley finished things off. Even the appearance of a black cat on the pitch, resulting in a long stoppage, failed to improve Everton’s luck.

Burnley’s first Premier League penalty in 68 matches saw them snatch a draw in added time at home to Southampton. Jack Stephens handballed under pressure from deadline-day signing Peter Crouch, making his debut off the bench, and Ashley Barnes - who was booked for diving in the first half when felt he should have had a spot-kick – converted. Southampton, who lost former Clarets striker Danny Ings to injury in the first half, had taken the lead 10 minutes into the second half when Nathan Redmond, after nine goals in 104 Saints appearances, fired home his sixth in 12 games since Ralph Hassenhutl was appointed.

Crystal Palace moved seven clear of the bottom three with a 2-0 win over Fulham, who are now seven points from safety.

Luka Milivojevic’s 25th-minute penalty after Cyrus Christie’s handball gave them the lead with Jeffrey Schlupp converting the rebound from debutant Michy Batshuyai’s shot late in the second half.

Watford and Brighton played out a drab 0-0 draw in the final 3pm kick-off in the Premier League while in the early game, Spurs jumped into second following a late Heung Min-Son goal to see off Newcastle at Wembley.

results

Tottenham 1-0 Newcastle

Brighton 0-0 Watford

Burnley 1-1 Southampton

Chelsea 5-0 Huddersfield

Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham

Everton 1-3 Wolves