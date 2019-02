Share:

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari has said that India is changing the demographics of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) through its constitutional amendments, which is not acceptable to Pakistan.

Talking to the media, she said that Kashmir was a declared disputed territory on the agenda of the United Nations (UN) and changing its dynamics of population will affect plebiscite in the area.

The minister said that the Kashmiris have been sacrificing their lives to keep the Kashmir issue alive and get their right to self-determination.