Sunday | February 03, 2019
Latest
11:48 PM | February 03, 2019
Miller, Azam shine as South Africa ends Pakistan’s T20 series streak
11:37 PM | February 03, 2019
Russian lawmaker believes US unlikely to send troops to Venezuela
11:06 PM | February 03, 2019
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to ink accord on petroleum products supply
11:04 PM | February 03, 2019
Tehran to make 'strategic leap' if Europe tries to limit missile power
10:05 PM | February 03, 2019
PM Imran approves establishment of clean water authority in Punjab
10:03 PM | February 03, 2019
Decision regarding Nawaz’s health to be taken by doctors: Fawad
9:25 PM | February 03, 2019
KP govt to enhance salaries of levies, Khasadar force
9:10 PM | February 03, 2019
India changing demographics of Kashmir: Mazari
7:45 PM | February 03, 2019
Healthy activities thriving in ‘peaceful’ Karachi: Murad
7:32 PM | February 03, 2019
904 criminals held during last month
7:11 PM | February 03, 2019
PM takes notice of gas overbilling
6:51 PM | February 03, 2019
Pakistan women beat WI by 12 runs in final T20
6:39 PM | February 03, 2019
Govt to accept court’s decision regarding Nawaz: Durrani
6:34 PM | February 03, 2019
KP govt to utilize Khanpur, Tarbela dams for fish breeding
5:47 PM | February 03, 2019
If they only knew...
5:46 PM | February 03, 2019
Iran looking forward to working with PTI govt: Rouhani
5:44 PM | February 03, 2019
Death toll from train crash in India rises to 8, over 50 injured
5:35 PM | February 03, 2019
Govt clubbing taxes for ease of doing business: Hammad
5:04 PM | February 03, 2019
Heirs of Sahiwal victims threaten protest if judicial commission not formed
4:55 PM | February 03, 2019
Sharmeen Obaid's new environment related animated film launched
INFLATION
INFLATION
RELATED NEWS
1:45 PM | February 02, 2019
PBS reveals CPI based inflation increases by 7.19% in Jan 2019
February 02, 2019
Inflation jumps to 7.19pc in Jan
January 29, 2019
Weekly inflation witnesses nominal decrease
January 24, 2019
Another inflation bomb dropped on nation: Wahab
Top Stories
7:11 PM | February 03, 2019
PM takes notice of gas overbilling
2:57 PM | February 03, 2019
Hamza Shehbaz leaves for London
5:04 PM | February 03, 2019
Heirs of Sahiwal victims threaten protest if judicial commission not formed
1:05 PM | February 02, 2019
Punjab govt approves to shift Nawaz to Services Hospital
