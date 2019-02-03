Share:

BAGHDAD - An Iraqi border guard was killed and another wounded on Saturday when Islamic State (IS) militants attacked their post in Anbar Province on the border with Syria, a local security source said. The IS militants attacked the post in the southeast of al-Qaim, some 350 km west of the provincial capital Ramadi, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity. According to the source, the extremist group also sustained casualties during the fire exchange, with some of its militants killed and wounded when Iraqi forces repelled the attack. Iraqi security forces and paramilitary Hashd Shaabi have increased their military presence along the border with Syria because of the ongoing anti-IS battles in Syrian towns close to Iraqi territories. Acting on intelligence reports, Iraqi security forces and Hashd Shaabi have been carrying out airstrikes and shelling against IS targets in neighboring Syria, killing dozens of IS leaders and militants and destroying their vehicles and hideouts.

A day earlier, Hashd Shaabi announced that artillery shelling was carried out against IS targets in the Syrian town of al-Baghour. Late in 2017, Iraq declared full liberation from the IS after the security forces and Hashd Shaabi units, backed by an international coalition, recaptured all areas seized by the extremist group.

However, the IS has since frequently attacked Iraqi military posts along the border from inside Syrian territories.