JERUSALEM-Israeli researchers have discovered 27 new molecules, which may lead to the development of treatments for fatty liver disease, obesity, and to heal wounds, as published Thursday by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The findings were made possible by a new algorithm developed by the researchers. It chose 27 molecules with the strongest therapeutic potential from a database of 1.56 million molecules.

To date, the selected molecules, which activate the PPAR-delta (peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta) protein, are undergoing pharmaceutical evaluations to treat obesity and the incurable fatty liver disease, which is a leading cause of liver cancer.

This protein gets muscle cells to burn more fat, and therefore has the potential to increase physical endurance and trim waistlines.

Next, there will be testing of treatments to improve wound healing, and to prevent kidney toxicity. The researchers said that with such a large group of highly active molecules, there is a high probability to find treatments for several common diseases.

According to Integra Holdings, Hebrew University's biotech company, 21 of the 27 molecules have pharmaceutical success potential, especially as a possible cure for fatty liver.