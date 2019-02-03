Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday has said that Kashmir is a cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy and our stance on the issue is very clear.

In a telephonic talk with senior Kashmiri leadership, he said on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistan will raise a strong voice to highlight Indian persecution and brutalities being perpetrated in occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister said Pakistan will continue to extend its political, moral and diplomatic support for the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Later, Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for London where he will attend international events to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Shah Mehmood will address International Kashmir Conference tomorrow in the British Parliament. He will attend an exhibition on Kashmir in Park Lane, London on Tuesday.