LOS ANGELES-The mother-of-five has said she wants to expand her brood. Business woman and former glamour model, Katie Price, is adopting a Nigerian baby. Despite just escaping bankruptcy last year and recently appearing in court on a drink drive charge, the 40-year-old mother-of-five has revealed she is in the early stages of adoption.

Speaking on This Morning, Katie told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield she didn't care what age a future child might be or if they had disabilities.

She said: "I always said I wanted to adopt an orphan. I don't care if they have disabilities or what age they are.

Katie - who is already mum to Harvey, 16, from a previous relationship with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with former husband, Peter Andre, and Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with ex-husband Kieran Hayler - revealed she was spurred into taking action when she got talking to a woman at her nail salon who works with an orphanage in Nigeria.

She said: "She was telling me how she was looking after this orphan and I told her I always wanted to adopt."It is so hard to adopt over here, I've looking into it for ages. The thing is, it’s easy to adopt abroad but it’s not easy to bring to them back in the country.

"Hopefully something will happen. I still want my own kids don't get me wrong and will definitely have more."

Katie is currently in a relationship with personal trainer, Kris Boyson, 30 but admitted she’d hit rock bottom during a tumultuous year in 2018. She said: "I was held at gunpoint with Junior and Princess in South Africa, my mum being told she was dying, my German Shepherd died on my driveway, my horse died outside my house on the dual carriageway.

"Harvey had a kidnap threat, then I caught my husband cheating again. [It was] all in one go and I couldn’t trust anyone, so I self-medicated and it just took me in a different world where I could hide away." She added: "There's enough bedrooms in the house, [for a child], but I'm looking for a smaller house. Other than that good things are happening."