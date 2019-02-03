Share:

LAHORE - Rejecting the National Accountability Court’s plea for another 15 days’ physical remand of Khwaja Saad Rafiq and his brother Salman Rafiq in the a housing scheme scandal, an accountability court on Saturday approved a 14-day judicial of the two bothers after which they were shifted to Camp jail

The court ordered the authorities concerned to produce the accused at next hearing of the Paragon Housing case on February 16.

They were brought to the court amid tight security as heavy contingents of police, including the Anti-Riot Force (ARF), were deployed around the premises.

As the brothers’ physical remand expired on Saturday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor asked the court for another 15-day extension.

The two brothers were arrested by NAB on December 11, after the Lahore High Court rejected their request for an extension in their pre-arrest bail.

NAB has alleged that Saad Rafique, in connivance with his wife Ghazala Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, started a housing project named ‘Air Avenue’, which was later renamed ‘Paragon City Limited’.

NAB alleges that the housing scheme was set up illegally and the Khawaja brothers, in connivance with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt, defrauded a large number of buyers. They are also accused of embezzling the housing project’s funds for personal gains.

It may be mentioned here that Qaiser Amin Butt has already become approver against Saad Rafiq.