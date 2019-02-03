Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday decided to enhance salaries and other benefits of Levies and Khasadar Force like regular police.

According to an official statement in Peshawar, the salary of constable in Levies and Khasadar Force will be enhanced to Rs20,000 per month. At the moment, each constable in both the forces was getting Rs18,000 as per month salary. They will also be entitled to hard area allowance.

The personnel of Levies and Khasadar Force will get better health and education facilities for their children.

The family members of martyred Levies and Khasadar Force will receive more financial benefits under the special package being given to police force.

At least 12 people, including three Levies personnel and one soldier of the Frontier Corps, had been wounded in two separate blasts in Balochistan earlier this month.

A blast near Police Lines Jan Adda in Pishin district targeted a Levies official, Naib Tehsildar Abdul Maalik Tareen, leaving the naib tehsildar, his gunman Salahuddin and one other Levies member injured in the attack along seven citizens.

Levies sources said an improvised explosive device planted in a motorcycle outside Tareen’s office exploded as soon as he was about to enter the building.

The law enforcement forces arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area, while the injured were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.