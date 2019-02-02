Share:

LOS ANGELES-Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper will perform 'Shallow' at the Oscars. The Academy has confirmed that the pair - who star as lovers Ally and Jackson Maine in the movie - will sing the Oscar-nominated song at the ceremony on February 24.

It was previously claimed that only two of the Best Original Song nominees would perform at the ceremony but The Academy has now confirmed that at least four of the nominees will be represented.

'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from 'Mary Poppins Returns' will be performed on the Oscars. BONUS SPOILER ALERT: It will be performed by a surprise special guest! ''Time to update your Songs That Will Be Performed On This Year's Oscars Playlist: We're excited to welcome GillianWelch and David Rawlings to the #Oscars stage to sing 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs''.

While it has yet to be confirmed, it is also believed that Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'All the Stars' will also be performed.