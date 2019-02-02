Share:

INDIA-An air passenger who arrived in India from Thailand has been detained at the airport after customs officers found a month-old leopard cub in his luggage.

Suspicious were raised when officials heard noises coming from his bag, which was found to contain the 2.2lb (1kg) cub hidden in a plastic grocery basket.

The man had arrived at Chennai airport on Saturday on a flight from Bangkok. Authorities are investigating whether the suspect is part of an international smuggling ring, officials told AFP.

The 45-year-old, who has not yet been officially named, was said to have been "evasive in his replies" when questioned about his luggage by customs officers.

"The animal was in a state of shock and was making trill sounds, and appeared to be weak," airport officials said. Footage captured at the airport showed officials bottle-feeding the leopard cub milk.