Share:

rawalpindi - A landlord has lodged a complaint with assistant commissioner Saddar Circle accusing a land revenue officer of taking Rs650,000 as bribe from him for registration of “Inteqal” of his land, informed sources on Saturday.

Saddar Circle AC Muhammad Ahmed Hassan Ranjha has initiated an inquiry into allegations and summoned the land revenue officer for questioning, sources said.

According to the sources, a citizen namely Shafqat Ali, resident of Model Town Humak, appeared before AC and tabled a complaint stating he had purchased 22 kanal and 18 marlas land from Abdul Wahid located at Moza Takht Pari against Rs83,58,500. He stated he had paid Rs 22,00,000 as token money to the second party. The complainant alleged he went to office of land revenue officer Qaiser and requested him for transfer of the said land. The land revenue officer took Rs 650,000 as bribe for transfer of land in land revenue department record, the complainant said. Sources said the citizen told AC the land revenue officer Qaiser has not been transferring the land and demanding more bribe.

The AC accepted the complaint and held an inquiry into allegations, sources said. The land revenue officer has also been summoned by the AC for questioning, they said.

Saddar Circle AC, when contacted, confirmed that he had ordered an inquiry against Patwari on corruption charges levelled by a citizen.

He said strict departmental action would be taken against the land revenue officer Qaiser if he found guilty during inquiry.