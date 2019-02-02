Share:

KHUSHAB: A man set his wife on fire after dousing her with petrol in the name of honour here in Quaidabad area on Saturday. According to police, accused Mohammad Akmal doused his wife Nayab with petrol and set her on fire in Tehsil Quaidabad of district Khushab. The accused suspected the woman to had developed illicit relation with someone. Father of the victim told the police that accused Akmal killed his daughter in the name of honour. Police have registered a case and started further investigation.