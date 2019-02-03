David Miller gave a renowned exhibition of his power hitting game and Babar Azam responded with a batting master class as the Proteas and Pakistan produced another white ball special at the Wanderers.
But, in the end, it was South Africa who won the second T20 international by seven runs to clinch the three-match series 2-0 with the final game to be played at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.
But the result almost paled into insignificance compared to the entertainment that was provided. Miller smashed an unbeaten 65 off 29 balls with four fours and five sixes to set Pakistan a highly competitive target of 189.
With him at the crease Pakistan appeared to be cruising to victory, having scored 70/1 in the power play, and his dismissal with 42 runs required sparked a collapse that saw Pakistan lose 6 wickets for 33 runs and fall
They needed 15 off Andile Phehlukwayo’s final over but he defended it superbly and picked up two wickets into the bargain. The Proteas had an unsung star and a new hero in 20-year-old debutant Lutho Sipamla who pulled the attack together after the initial Pakistan onslaught, bowling four one-over spells.
The Proteas had a second debutant in Janneman Malan who could also be satisfied with his first effort (33 off 31 balls, 3 fours