CHINIOT - Punjab Minister for Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development Mian Mehmudur Rasheed has said that construction of 0.5 million houses will begin across Punjab during the current year under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP). “Strenuous efforts are being made for the construction of 5 million houses to fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard.”

The provincial minister visited Chiniot to review the proposed site for Naya Pakistan Housing Program located on Faisalabad Road. Deputy Commissioner Syed Amaan Anwar Qidwai and officers of Housing Department accompanied him.

The minister directed the Housing Department officers and the district administration to complete the departmental process without delay for initiating the housing scheme after completing the entire codal and departmental formalities.

While talking to the newsmen on this occasion, the minister informed that Chiniot district has also been included in Naya Pakistan Housing Program in 2nd phase and 54 acre land has been acquired at prime location near the city for the construction of 2,500 houses.

He said that the first phase is being started in Punjab from Renala Khurad District Okara, Chishtian District Bahawalnagar and District Lodhran with the construction of 6,000 houses.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform groundbreaking of the project during the third week of February,” he informed, adding that development authorities of the big cities of Punjab have been tasked with a target of construction of 100,000 houses and work would be started by next June.

He revealed that the scope of Naya Pakistan Housing Program would be expanded up to rural areas and 50 houses would be constructed adjacent to every village in case of availability of state land and these houses would be provided to the homeless families on affordable prices of Rs0.5 million.

The provincial minister said that the government has earmarked funds of Rs5 billion for providing Qarz-e-Hasna to the poorest people for the purchase of houses and this loan would be recovered through easy instalments.

He also informed that a revolving fund was also being setup by this March to provide the interest free loan to the citizens having plots but facing constraints of finance. The minister said that it is the mission of PTI government to make the life of common man easier and taking steps in this regard to bring the real change in Pakistan.

Later, the Punjab Minister for Housing participated in a ceremony organised by private housing colony and appreciated the efforts of developers for establishing housing colony with availability of state of the art facilities. Addressing the participants, he said that the government is encouraging the private housing sector so as it help in generation of economic activities and creation of employment.

The minister announced that special funds would be acquired from the Punjab CM for immediate start work on Chiniot-Faisalabad dual carriageway.

He also assured redressing the problems of Chiniot citizens and said steps would be taken for the up gradation of health and education projects.