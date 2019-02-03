Share:

LAHORE - Earthquake of moderate intensity jolted parts of the country including Lahore on Saturday, causing people to come out from their houses and workplaces reciting Kalima Tayyaba and verses from the Holy Quran.

Intensity of quake was recorded 5.8 on Richter scale and epicenter was Juram in Afghanistan at about 80 kilometer deep the earth’s surface.

There were no immediate reports of any causalities or property damages due to the quake.

The tremors were felt in most parts of the KP including Abbottabad, Lakki Marwat, Balakot, Haripur and Peshawar. Tremor created panic among people forcing them to flee for safe places.

Meanwhile, tremors were also felt in Karachi and according to local Met Office the magnitude of the tremors were recorded at 2.9 while its epicenter was 15 kilometers in North of Karachi.

The mild quake was also felt in Landhi, Korangi and surrounding areas.