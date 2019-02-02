Share:

Australia:-Exceptional monsoon rains have caused severe flooding in parts of Australia's north-eastern state of Queensland. Cars and livestock have been swept away over a large area around the coastal city of Townsville. Emergency crews are evacuating people on rafts. Up to 20,000 homes could be flooded if the downpours continue, officials warn. A dam has reached twice its capacity and water is being released to avoid putting further strain on it. More rain is expected in the coming days