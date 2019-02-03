Share:

LAHORE - Alhamra Arts Council held an event to pay tribute to Munnu Bhai on his first death anniversary.

Munnu’s wife and noted people including Salima Hashmi, Touqeer Nasir, Amjad Islam Amjad, Shah Nawaz Zaidi, IA Rehman, Dr Ahmed Bilal and Sadia Sarmad spoke about different aspects of his life and work.

Munnu’s wife called him as a perfect man and a loving life partner.

Touqeer said Munnu Bhai was truly artistic in his style. He wrote many great plays and poetry. He was a kind hearted person and was a great humanist who always used his pen to support the exploited people in society. He was undoubtedly a role model for our younger generation.”

IA Rehman said that as an editorial writer, Munnu always adopted a logical and thought-provoking attitude and never surrendered to injustice.

Salima Hashmi said: “We cannot find another Munnu. His services for humanity and literature are matchless.He was a kindhearted man who spent his life for raising voice for justice. He was a man who served his country without any greed. We should continue his mission for social justice, and equality.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sadia Sarmad, said that Munnu Bhai was very honest person who played a very noteworthy role in social justice through his writing. He portrayed the ground realities of society through his drama, poetry and columns.

Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan termed Munnui’s columns a classical blend of wit, satire, and criticism. Munnu wrote famous drama Sona Chandi, which delivered a simple understanding of the sorrows and miseries of a middle class family, he said, adding that Munnu was a writer who sensed the pain of society and knew how to reflect the actual face of the society.