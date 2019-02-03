Share:

ISLAMABAD - Over fifty recommendations from Senate on the mini-budget will be presented in the National Assembly session, which is likely to be summoned by the second week of February.

The 55 recommendations on the supplementary budget, adopted in the lower house of parliament, have been submitted in the National Assembly Secretariat.

These recommendations will be presented in the upcoming National Assembly session to either incorporate in the mini-budget or reject it with the majority of votes.

The supplementary finance bill 2019 was presented in the National Assembly in January. The debate on this budget was not carried out as the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif will initiate debate in the upcoming session.

The opposition side with its strong protest during the presentation of the budget had already expressed their reservations on the mini-budget budget.

Opposition parties’ lawmakers shared that the government would ignore the recommendations adopted in the Senate and pass it with majority of votes after discussion on it.

The upper house of parliament adopted the recommendations on the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 including reduction in tax on per kilogram tobacco saying the enhancement of tax has devastated the growers, local manufacturers and small enterprises related to the tobacco.

The Senate recommended ten per cent raise to the salaries of all government employees as interim relief allowance. A proposal was also floated that non-filers should be allowed to purchase vehicles only up to 800 CC against the proposed exemption of up to 1300CC.

Some recommendations were about initiation of different development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan including construction of roads and installation of low capacity hydel projects in the region.

Sources said the government side will try to pass the mini-budget in the second week of February, soon after concluding the debate on budget. Minister for Finance Asad Umar will conclude the debate Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The speaker national assembly, in the 7th session, after the presentation of the budget prorogued the session. As, it was decided that the mini-budget will be passed after discussing the recommendations from the Senate on the budget.