KARACHI - A man was killed and another injured during two incidents of robberies in the port city on Saturday.

A man identified as Azeem Hussain was shot dead allegedly by robbers inside his house located in Abdullah Goth in the limits of Shah Latif Police Station. Another man namely Sohail sustained injuries when unknown persons attacked him in Jamali Goth.

After receiving the information, police reached the site and inquired about the incident. The body of a deceased Azeem was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to his family for burial process.

The police said that as per initial statement of Azeem’s wife, an unidentified robber entered their house early in the morning and opened fire at her husband and shot him when he tried to foil the robbery attempt. Azeem sustained severe wounds and succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital.

“We are investigating the case from all angles,” said the police official.

Separately, a man identified as Sohail was injured in a firing incident in Jamali Goth in the limits of Site Super Highway Police Station. As per police, the incident took place when at least two armed men riding a motorcycle shot and injured the victim when he offered resistance.

The case has been lodged and further investigation is under way