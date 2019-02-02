Share:

BEIJING-Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid has warmly greeted the Chinese nation ahead of Spring Festival or New Year falls on February 5, this year. In the video interview on Saturday, Masood Khalid vividly relates the folktale depicting the origin of the Chinese Spring Festival.

He believes that Spring Festival doesn't only have a great impact on Chinese culture and society; its influence has extended to the cultures of neighboring countries where Lunar Chinese New Year is also celebrated. The ambassador regards Chinese culture as a good reflection of the country's long and rich history. "It is a civilization which has made an imprint on global culture", the ambassador said.

Chinese Lunar New Year or 'Spring Festival' is China's most important festival and holiday time. Chinese New Year 2019 falls on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, beginning a year of the Pig. China's public holiday will be February 4–10, 2019.

People hang red lanterns for the upcoming Spring Festival at the gate of houses, shops, and streets to celebrate the spring festival all across the country.