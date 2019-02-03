Share:

KARACHI - Three-day celebrations in the port city to mark Pakistan Day 2019 will culminate today (Sunday).

Famous horse riders and fascinating and regional dancers will perform as part of these celebrations. Different games are also being played, including individual race competition, horse and camel dance, riding and fast rope repelling. Sky divers and free fall divers of Pakistan Navy's SSG Commandos will perform on the 3rd day of the celebrations.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz were chief guests on the first day of celebrations. The chief guests appreciated the efforts of the players and gave away prizes to winners.

Guests from different walks of life, students of schools, colleges and universities and a large no of other guests attended the celebrations.