Share:

“A general association of nations

must be formed under specific covenants for the purpose of affording mutual guarantees of political independence and territorial integrity to great and small states alike.”

–President Woodrow Wilson’s

14 points speech

On this day in 1919, the first meeting of the League of Nations was held under the leadership of the American president Woodrow Wilson.

League of Nations was an international organization formed in the aftermath of World War I in Europe, to ensure peace and stability between nations to avoid any such future wars in the world. The organization had its headquarters at Geneva, Switzerland and included leaders like Lloyd George from Britain, Clemenceau from France etc. and had about 58 members. The aim of the organization was to prevent any future wars through diplomacy, collective security and disarmament. Soon after, however, the League was unable to resolve any internal issues in Europe and proved itself to be inadequate. This was particularly because it was unable to prevent World War II and the violence that Hitler spread throughout the region.

In 1944, the League of Nations was replaced by the United Nations that still exists today. United Nations was created for the same purpose as the League of Nations. As a consequence of the destruction caused by World War II, it became increasingly clear that the League of Nations could no longer carry out its role and was replaced.

However, while the United Nations has been appreciated for its role in various conflicts and socio-economic and political issues around the world, it is also heavily critiqued for not doing as much as is required of it. Moreover, the UN has been accused of being partial towards USA in times of conflict, thus making it lose its credibility as a neutral intervening body.